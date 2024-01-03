Iran says assassination of Hamas leader 'serious alarm' for countries in region

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday said the assassination of the Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri is a "serious alarm" for the countries in the region.

"The evil acts by Israel in other countries pose a real threat to peace and security, and a serious alarm for security of the countries in the region," Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement on X.

He added the assassination of Arouri proves that Israel "didn't achieve any of its goals after weeks of war crimes, genocide, and destruction in Gaza."

"I extend my condolences to Sheikh Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas political bureau, to the members of this liberation movement and to the brave Palestinian people" on the assassination of al-Arouri, he said.

On Tuesday evening, an Israeli drone assassinated the Hamas group's deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in the Lebanese capital Beirut along with two commanders of its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Arouri was the most senior Hamas leader to have been killed by Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.





