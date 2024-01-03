Hamas official’s assassination in Lebanon ‘won’t go unpunished’: Hezbollah chief

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said Wednesday that the assassination of Hezbollah deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri "will not go unpunished."

Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in Beirut's southern neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to Lebanese media.

"What happened yesterday and Arouri's assassination was very dangerous," Nasrallah said in a speech Wednesday evening.

"This attack (in Beirut's southern neighborhood) was the first since 2006," he added.

Nasrallah said Arouri's assassination "was an Israeli attempt to create an image of a victory after it failed to achieve its goals in Gaza."



