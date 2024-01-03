Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 22,313

The number of people killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 22,313, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Wednesday.

The ministry in a statement said at least 57,296 others were injured, with nearly 70% of them being women and children.

In the past 24 hours Israeli forces have committed "10 massacres against Palestinian families across the Gaza Strip, which left 128 Palestinians killed and 261 others injured," the ministry added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the Hamas offensive killed 1,200 Israelis.

Due to the Israeli onslaught, most of the enclave's population of more than 2.2 million remains under siege and bombardment, displaced, and short of food.

Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on southern Beirut on Tuesday, according to the group and Lebanese media. Israel has not officially claimed responsibility.





