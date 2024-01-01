News Middle East One in six Israeli soldiers killed accidentally or by friendly fire

The Israeli army announced on Monday that 29 of its soldiers have died since the ground offensive in Gaza began, with one-sixth of those deaths attributed to friendly fire or accidental incidents. Of the total number, 18 were killed by comrades' weapons, two by unintended shots, and nine through accidents involving ammunition.

According to military figures, a total of 172 soldiers have been killed since the start of the Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip at the end of October. More than 900 have been injured.



Since the start of the war on October 7, when Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out a cross-border attack, hundreds of servicemen and women have been killed.









