Israel expects long war, sends some reservists home

In anticipation of a prolonged war in Gaza, Israel is adjusting troop deployments and allowing some reservists to temporarily return to civilian life.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari (REUTERS File Photo)

Israel's military is adjusting its troop deployment in anticipation of a prolonged war in the Gaza Strip and is allowing some reservists to temporarily return to civilian life.



"The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly," Israel Defence Forces (IDG) spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday evening.



"We are wisely planning the management of the forces operating in the field, looking at the reserve system, the economy, refreshing forces, and continuing the combat training processes in the IDF."



Some of the reservists will "return to their families and employment" this week, Hagari continued.



He said this will relieve Israel's economy and allow the reservists to "gather strength for the upcoming activities" in the new year.



The fighting would continue and the reservists would still be needed. In addition, officer training will continue.



Following their experiences in the battle in the Gaza Strip, they will receive further training in order to strengthen the ranks of the commanders, said Hagari.



















