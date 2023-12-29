Israeli army storms Al-Far’a refugee camp in occupied West Bank

Smoke billows in the Palestinian refuge camp of al-Fara, in the occupied West Bank, during an Israeli army raid on December 29, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army on Friday stormed the Al-Far'a refugee camp near the city of Tubas in the northern West Bank, followed by armed clashes with Palestinians.

Israeli forces stormed the camp from several angles, deployed their snipers on the roofs of nearby high-rises, and laid siege to a number of neighborhoods in the camp, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Armed clashes broke out between army forces and Palestinians, they added.

Witnesses said the army sent military reinforcements towards the camp, while no reports of injuries were received.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 21,320 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and injuring 55,603 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.





















