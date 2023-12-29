Israeli army detains 20 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army on Friday detained 20 more Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 4,840.

The latest arrests took place in the governorates of Tulkarm, Tubas, Ramallah, Hebron, Jericho, and East Jerusalem.

The Israeli army also launched an arrest campaign that targeted dozens of Palestinians in the town of Deir Abu Mishal, west of Ramallah, the statement said, adding that after investigation, the detained Palestinians were later released.

During the arrest campaigns, Israeli soldiers also beat and abused Palestinians, in addition to damaging their homes and other properties, it said.

The figure does not include the Palestinians arrested in Gaza, whose numbers are not specified by Israeli authorities, the statement added.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 314 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,300 others injured.



















