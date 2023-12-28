Syrian drone with explosives crashes into Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

An explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Syria crashed in the Golan Heights, Israeli Army Radio reported early Thursday.

According to the radio report, this marks the first incident of its kind since the beginning of the current conflict in the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The UAV crash caused damage to a building in the Israeli-occupied area, but no injuries were reported.

A report attributed to the Golan Regional Council by Yedioth Ahronoth daily said that Israeli forces found the UAV in the southern part of the Golan Heights.

Israel is also reportedly expecting a response from the northern front to the killing of Razi Mousavi, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, near the Golan Heights.

IRANIAN COMMANDER KILLED IN ISRAELI ATTACK



Razi Mousavi, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, was killed in a Dec. 25 Israeli missile attack near the Syrian capital Damascus.

A Revolutionary Guard statement said that Mousavi was a comrade of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. attack in Iraq in 2020.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said of the killing of Mousavi: "This act is undoubtedly another indication of the disappointment, helplessness, and weakness of the usurper Zionists in the region. They will surely pay the price for this crime."

Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian also warned Tel Aviv on X to expect reprisals.

The Revolutionary Guard also announced on Dec. 12 that two army members, Muhammed Ali Atayi Shurche and Panah Takizade, were killed in an Israeli attack in Syria.

Since the beginning of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, world leaders and analysts have warned the war could spread into a regional conflict, especially involving Iranian forces.



















