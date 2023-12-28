At least 7, mostly children, women, killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp

A picture taken on December 20, 2023, from Rafah shows smoke billowing after Israeli strikes over the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. (AFP File Photo)

At least seven civilians, mostly children and women, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip overnight, Palestine's official media said on Thursday.

Several others were injured when Israeli shelling pounded a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Wafa news agency, citing local sources.

Casualties also reported from an Israeli shelling of another house in the Al-Zuwaida area in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes also hit the city center of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, said Wafa.

Last week, the Israeli army ordered Palestinians living in the Nuseirat refugee Camp and other areas to evacuate their homes immediately and head towards the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Israel has launched a massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip, a besieged Palestinian enclave, since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 21,110 Palestinians and injuring 55,243 others, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.



















