US military base in northeastern Syria comes under missile attack

A US military base in northeastern Syria's Al-Hasakah governate came under a missile attack on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the attack on the base in the town of Al-Shaddadi, local sources told Anadolu.

There was no immediate comment by the US on the incident.

US military bases in northern and northeastern Syria including the Tanf area, the city of Al-Malikiyah on the border with Iraq, Al-Hasakah governorate and Al-Shaddadi have been targeted many times.

The attacks have involved unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-to-ground weapons.

Iran-backed groups have been carrying out attacks with armed drones on US bases in territories east of the Euphrates River which are under occupation by the YPG/PKK terror group.







