Mahmoud Abbas outlines conditions for the Palestinian Authority to assume the control in Gaza Strip

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has stated three conditions for the Palestinian Authority to take responsibility in Gaza.

In an interview with Egypt's "On" channel, broadcast on Palestinian state television, Abbas emphasized the need for a complete cessation of attacks, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and prevention of the displacement of Palestinians.

Abbas expressed the desire for a complete halt to attacks and the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, while also urging measures to prevent the forced migration of Palestinians from their homeland.

He stated that once Israel withdraws from Gaza, the Palestinian Authority is ready to assume its responsibilities and is prepared to take charge in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem as a single Palestinian state.

Highlighting the existing presence in Gaza, Abbas asserted that there is no intention to return, emphasizing the presence of affiliated institutions, personnel, and youth in the region. He mentioned that monthly payments of $140 million are made to the people and institutions in Gaza, with five ministers hailing from Gaza, three of whom reside there.

Abbas expressed readiness for an international conference at any time, emphasizing the willingness to examine the situation based on the international legitimacy and the establishment of a Palestinian state encompassing Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

Drawing attention to Israel's reluctance to accept Palestinian administration in Gaza, Abbas stated, "Israel wants to stay here and carve out pieces of Palestinian territories. However, the world does not accept this. Theoretically, the U.S. is also against it."

Abbas continued efforts for a ceasefire with Jordan and Egypt, indicating ongoing contacts, and mentioned an upcoming meeting involving the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other countries to discuss the ceasefire issue and the post-war roadmap.

Describing Israel's intentions to force Palestinians out of the West Bank and Gaza, Abbas stated, "Israel, Netanyahu, and the current government plan to get rid of Palestinians and the Palestinian administration."

He mentioned U.S. support for Israel and expressed skepticism about their influence, stating, "The Americans say that Israel does not listen to them. We don't believe them. What is happening in Gaza has not occurred anywhere else in the world. The situation is worse than the 1948 Nakba. Billions of dollars are needed to start a new life in Gaza."

Despite the challenges, Abbas conveyed hope for a better future for Gaza, emphasizing that the world should recognize the Palestinian people as deserving of life and independence without any justification for remaining under occupation.

While the Biden administration supports the post-war assumption of authority by the Palestinian leadership in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects this option and seeks to maintain control over Gaza's security.



