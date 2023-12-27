20 killed as Israeli jets strike house inhabited by displaced Palestinians in Gaza

At least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, local health authorities said.

Fighter jets struck a house inhabited by displaced people in Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis city, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

Scores of people were also injured in the attack.

According to witnesses, the targeted house is adjacent to Al-Amal Hospital run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis.

At least 21,110 Palestinians have been killed and 55,243 others injured in relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.