Hamas claims it ambushed 8 Israeli soldiers in central Gaza

Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, said Tuesday that it ambushed eight Israeli soldiers in central Gaza Strip.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said fighters detonated the outing of an underground tunnel southwest of the Bureij refugee camp, inflicting casualties that included injuries to soldiers.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

The army said early Tuesday that three soldiers were killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

According to military figures, at least 495 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

In response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israel launched air and ground attacks on the coastal territory and has since killed at least 20,915 people, most being women and children.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

Tel Aviv has vowed to destroy Hamas and ensure the release of all hostages taken during the attack. Some of the hostages were released after a temporary truce in November in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.