Israel preparing citizens for 'concessions' with Hamas: Israeli media

Israel is preparing its public for possible tough decisions, including releasing "dangerous" Palestinian prisoners as part of a new prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said Wednesday.

Tel Aviv is discussing with mediators the release of dozens of Israeli hostages in Gaza, prioritizing women who were not released under previous deals, and the elderly who were injured or suffer from chronic illnesses during their capture.

The Israeli public must be prepared to make 'concessions' regarding the release of dangerous prisoners, it said, citing an Israeli source.

''Dangerous prisoners" refers to Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons who have heavy sentences.

Mossad Chief David Barnea, CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Monday in the Polish capital of Warsaw to initiate a new hostage swap deal, according to the broadcaster.

- DIFFICULT AGREEMENT

Formulating a new agreement will be much more difficult than the previous one, said KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli official.

On the other hand, Israel's Channel 12 quoted a senior Israeli official, who said: "Israel will be prepared to take a long stride to bring back its hostages."

If the agreement is implemented, it will require high costs, the official added, asserting that the ball is now in the court of the mediators.

In return, Israel will consider showing flexibility during an expected humanitarian pause, said the channel.

Moreover, Israel may release more Palestinians prisoners, in terms of danger level and quantity, it added.

Israel wants to convince the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, that the deal is worth his attention, according to the channel.

-WEEK-LONG PAUSE IN EXCHANGE FOR 40 ISRAELI HOSTAGES

Israeli officials said Barnea proposed an initiative to relaunch talks on a new deal to release 40 Israelis even as Hamas rejected a resumption of talks as long as the fighting continues in Gaza, the Israeli outlet said.

Israeli officials said that as part of the proposal, Israel will agree to a temporary pause for at least one week, it added.

- ISRAEL'S CONDITIONS TO STOP THE WAR

Israel has also suggested that it may release prisoners convicted of committing more severe attacks on Israel than those who were released in the previous deal, according to the Israeli news website, Walla.

Al Thani conveyed, during the meeting in Warsaw, Hamas's position that Israel must cease attacks before any negotiations on hostage exchange can take place, said the website. citing Israeli officials.

Barnea responded that if Hamas wants the war to end, it must disarm and surrender its leaders in the Gaza Strip, it added.

But Barnea's statements contradict Hamas's stance that rejects any prisoner exchange deal before the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip and a comprehensive cease-fire.

During a week-long humanitarian pause in Gaza last month, Hamas released 81 Israelis, 23 Thai nationals and a Philippine national, in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.







