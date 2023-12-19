U.S. says 'appropriate' to investigate violent assault to Anadolu photojournalist in East Jerusalem by Israeli forces

The U.S. on Monday said it is "deeply concerned" by Israeli soldiers' violent assault on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in East Jerusalem and urged an investigation.

"I did see the video. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing images of the use of force against a journalist that was depicted in those videos," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in response to Anadolu's question regarding the violent assault on Mustafa Alkharouf.

"We think it's appropriate that those in the video be investigated," Miller said, adding that if appropriate the people involved should be held accountable.

Miller said the U.S. expects militaries around the world to take appropriate actions when individual soldiers commit acts in violation of international humanitarian law.

The incident unfolded as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers amid ongoing restrictions imposed by the Israeli army.

Video footage of the incident depicts an Israeli soldier striking Alkharouf with a rifle and subsequently throwing him to the ground, where he was subjected to severe beating, including kicks to the head.

Alkharouf, who was severely beaten on his face and parts of his body, was taken to Makassed Hospital by ambulance.

Israeli authorities announced that police officers seen in the video attacking journalist Alkharouf had been suspended.

However, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir talked to a police officer Saturday who assaulted Alkharouf and promised his return to duty "as soon as possible."

Ben-Gvir wrote on X that he conveyed that he would strive for his return to active duty.

Asked about Ben-Gvir's comments, Miller said he didn't see the comment and does not have further comments to make.