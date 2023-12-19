Iraq helicopter crash kills pilot during election duty

An Iraqi airman was killed and another injured when their military helicopter crashed as they took part in a major security operation for provincial elections, the defence ministry said Tuesday.

The aircraft encountered a "technical problem" shortly after takeoff from an airbase outside Tuz Khurmatu, south of Kirkuk, on Monday evening and crashed, killing the pilot and injuring the second officer, the ministry said.

Monday's provincial council elections were the first in a decade but passed off without incident, despite a persistent threat from holdout jihadists operating from remote desert and mountain areas.

The electoral commission reported turnout of 41 percent. Preliminary results were due later Tuesday.





