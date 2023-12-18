Hezbollah shells 2 air defense platforms in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Monday that it had shelled two Iron Dome air defense platforms in northern Israel.

A brief statement by the group said the attack targeting the platforms in the Kabri settlement resulted in "direct hits."

The Israeli army, for its part, said its air defenses intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

A military statement said Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

At least 109 Hezbollah members have been killed since the clashes first erupted on Oct. 8, according to figures released by the group.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.





















