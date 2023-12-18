7 civilians killed as Assad regime forces attack Syria’s Aleppo

At least seven civilians were killed and five others injured as the Bashar al-Assad regime forces attacked Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, civil defense sources said on Sunday.

The Syrian regime forces, stationed in the Qabtan and Ainjara districts of Aleppo, along with Iran-backed foreign terrorist groups carried out attacks on the town of Darat Izza and Ebzimo village using ground-to-ground weapons.

Five civilians lost their lives and as many others were injured in Darat Izza district, while two civilians died in Ebzimo village, according to civil defense sources.

The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment, according to the sources.

The number of civilians injured in the attacks carried out by the Syrian regime forces in Idlib city center during the day reached 15.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.