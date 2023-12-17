Telecom services gradually restored in Gaza after 4-day blackout

Telecommunications service partially returned to the Gaza Strip on Sunday after a 4-day blackout, telecoms company Jawwal said.

The company said in a statement that phone and internet services were restored in areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

"Our technicians are doing everything possible to restore the service to all areas of the Gaza Strip," it added.

Telecoms firm Ooredoo also confirmed the resumption of telecommunications services after an outage since Thursday.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injuring 51,000 others, according to health authorities in the seaside enclave.

Nearly 1,200 people are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.





















