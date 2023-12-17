Israeli soldier injured in West Bank knife attack amid tension

An Israeli reserve soldier was lightly injured in a suspected stabbing attack in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

The soldier was stabbed in the back near the Rantis checkpoint and was transported to hospital for medical attention, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The suspected attacker was arrested after a manhunt, the army confirmed in a statement.

Tension has been growing across the occupied West Bank amid almost daily Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

At least 297 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas, according to the Health Ministry.

























