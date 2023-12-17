Israel questions Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa preacher amid incitement charges

Israeli authorities on Sunday summoned the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, for questioning on incitement charges, according to his defense lawyer.

"Sabri was questioned on accusations of incitement at the Moscovia Detention Center in Jerusalem," Hamza Qutina said in statements cited by Wafa news agency.

Israeli intelligence agents raided Sheikh Sabri's home on Dec. 4 and slapped him with a travel ban.

The 84-year-old preacher was detained multiple times by Israel and was banned from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for several months.

Sabri is a staunch critic of the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. He had previously held the position of mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories from 1994 to 2006.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.























