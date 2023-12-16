News Middle East Gaza Strip still without telecommunication services

Gaza Strip still without telecommunication services

On Saturday, telecommunications services in the Gaza Strip remained down for the third consecutive day. NetBlocks, a UK organization that monitors internet blackouts, confirmed on the X platform that the outage was ongoing.

The Palestinian communications companies Paltel and Jawwal, based in the West Bank, reported on Thursday that all communications and internet services in the embattled coastal strip had stopped functioning. The reason given was Israel's "ongoing aggression."



Paltel and Jawwal did not provide any information about a possible resumption of their services in the coastal strip.



Since the beginning of the war, the communication networks in the sealed-off coastal area have been cut several times.



Connections to the outside world are only possible with satellite mobile phones and sometimes from high buildings in the southern region of Gaza with Israeli SIM cards.



















