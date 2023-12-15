Palestinian Foundations Minister: Israeli soldiers reciting Jewish prayers in mosque 'heinous crime'

Al-Bakri made a statement to the AA correspondent regarding the occupation and disrespect of a mosque in the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank, where Israeli forces carried out violent raids.



Palestinian Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs said: "Israeli soldiers reciting Jewish prayers in a Palestinian mosque in the Jenin camp is an unprecedented and completely unacceptable behavior."



Stating that they are concerned about the increase in Israel's attacks on mosques, al-Bakri said: "This action means permission to attack mosques and places of worship. This situation will bring nothing but more tension and attacks on mosques. This is a heinous crime, we reject it."



The minister pointed out that the crime committed was a violation of the law on places of worship and added: "Whoever committed this crime and whoever praised it, be it a minister or someone else, must be held accountable."























