HUNGARYS ORBÁN BLOCKS EU AGREEMENT ON UKRAINE FINANCIAL AID

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has prevented EU leaders at a summit in Brussels from reaching an agreement on a financial support package for Ukraine, several diplomats have told dpa.



EU leaders will revisit the deal again next year "after proper preparation," Orbán wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



A decision on the new aid package for Ukraine was made more difficult by the fact that continued financial support for Kiev is part of a legislative proposal for a sweeping revision of the EU's long-term budget.



The European Union works with a seven-year budget system, with the current period for the joint budget running until 2027.



The European Commission had proposed earlier this year to provide Ukraine with financial support until 2027 of €50 billion ($54.9 billion) - of which €33 billion would be issued as loans and €17 millions as grants.



