Hamas claims killing, injuring several Israeli troops in past 5 days

The armed wing of the Hamas group on Friday said its fighters killed and injured several Israeli troops and targeted over 100 Israeli military vehicles in battles across the Gaza Strip in the past 5 days.

In a recorded message, the Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said the Al-Qassam fighters killed and injured several Israeli troops in different ambushes in the past five days.

He added that the Hamas fighters used bunker-busting grenades, destroying houses where Israeli soldiers were taking positions.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the Hamas statement.

The Israeli army's death toll since the start of the ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 27 has risen to 119, according to Israeli official announcements.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 51,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while over 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.





