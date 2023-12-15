Germany: Israel must adjust its military strategy to avoid civilian casualties

Germany's foreign minister called on Israel on Friday to adjust its military strategy in Gaza to avoid more civilian deaths and suffering.

"The humanitarian suffering in Gaza must come to an end," Annalena Baerbock told a joint press conference with her Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Berlin.

She said that was important not only for the Palestinian civilians, but also for the security of Israel.

"Because hunger creates a breeding ground for terrorism, destruction fuels new hatred. I therefore continue to make it clear to my counterparts that Israel must adjust its military strategy and better protect the civilians in Gaza," she said.

Baerbock also called for more efforts to enable the delivery of food, medicine and other basic needs to the people, who are struggling to survive under months-long total siege and constant bombardment.

"Humanitarian aid must reach all the people in Gaza. This urgently requires regular and reliable humanitarian pauses," she said, adding that Germany will increase its humanitarian assistance for the people in the Palestinian territories.

For his part, Habib said they expect Germany to play a stronger role for peace in the Middle East region.

"Germany can play an important role," he said, adding that different views on the recent developments in the region should not be an obstacle for closer dialogue between the two countries.

"We may not have exactly the same opinion, but this does not mean that we cannot have a dialogue, we cannot talk, and we cannot seek the assistance of each other," he said.

He underlined that his government believes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be solved through a two-state solution, which has the backing of all Arab countries in the region.