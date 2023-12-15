Al Jazeera journalists injured in Israeli missile strike in Gaza

 Contact Us
According to Al Jazeera, both Wael al-Dahdouh and Samer Abu Daqqa were injured on Friday as a result of an Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. Dahdouh sustained a hand injury and is currently receiving medical care, while Abu Daqqa was wounded at a school in Khan Younis and remains trapped inside.

December 15,2023
Two Al Jazeera journalists were wounded on Friday by a missile fired from an Israeli drone in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the broadcaster reported.

Al Jazeera said Wael al-Dahdouh was injured in his hand and was being treated, while Samer Abu Daqqa was injured on the floor of a school in Khan Younis and still trapped inside. It previously said his whereabouts were unknown.

Dahdouh, the Arabic broadcaster's Gaza correspondent, is particularly well known to viewers across the Middle East after learning last month during an emotional live broadcast that his wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed in an Israeli air strike.