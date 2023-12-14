UNESCO demands probe into killing of Anadolu freelance cameraman in Gaza

UNESCO on Thursday asked for a "full and transparent investigation" to determine the circumstances behind the killing of Anadolu freelance cameraman Montaser Al-Sawaf in Gaza.

"I deplore the death of Montaser Al-Sawaf. The protection of journalists as civilians is a requirement under international law, including UN Security Council Resolution 2222/2015 on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in situations of conflict," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.

"I call for a full and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances of this tragedy," Azoulay added.

Al-Sawaf, an Anadolu freelance cameraman reporting from Gaza, was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Dec. 1, following a weeklong humanitarian pause between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The cameraman, his brother Mervan, and other family members were killed during Israeli airstrikes in the Ed-Durc neighborhood of southern Gaza.

After being seriously injured in the bombing, Al-Sawaf had to wait for an ambulance for about 30 minutes. Al-Sawaf was eventually transported to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital by a private vehicle, but there was no medical team present and he died.

He was laid to rest alongside his brother and other relatives in the city's al-Batsh cemetery.