Another Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Jenin as West Bank death toll rises to 283

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The new fatality brought to eight the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp since Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the situation was deteriorating in the Jenin refugee camp amid the Israeli military operation in the area.

"Dozens of citizens suffer from a severe shortage of infant formula and bread as Israeli soldiers are deployed on the roofs of their homes, preventing them from leaving," the organization said in a statement.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 283 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire and more than 4,000 others detained since then, according to Palestinian figures.



















