Israel army has repeated crimes committed by Zionist gangs during 1948 events also known as Nakba in Palestine: Euro-Med

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Observatory (Euro-Med) announced that the Israeli army has repeated the crimes committed by armed Zionist gangs in 1948 in Palestine, resulting in the mass displacement of Palestinians, in Gaza.



According to a statement published on the Euro-Med website, the recent attacks by Israel in the Gaza Strip are reminiscent of the actions of Zionist gangs in 1948, which ultimately led to the creation of Israel and the forced displacement of Palestinians.



Within their statement, the Observatory denounced heinous acts such as murder, arson of Palestinian residences and possessions, torture, and degrading treatment of detained civilians as among the atrocities committed.



Euro-Med's description of Israel's actions in Gaza since October 7 as "genocide" highlights the merciless nature of the attacks. Homes of civilians in densely populated areas were relentlessly targeted by Israeli forces.



"The Israeli army's actions in the attacks on Gaza since October 7 can be linked to events in 1948 known as Nakba, during which Palestinians were displaced," Euro-Med pointed out while drawing parallels between the two situations by referencing witness testimonies.



The Observatory called for an international investigation into the crimes committed by the Israeli army in the ground attacks it carried out in the Gaza Strip.



Euro-Med reported that Israeli soldiers beat the residents of the region and not only satisfied with that but also arrested hundreds of people, including women, children, and patients.



Euro-Med, based on testimonies of many Palestinians who were detained and recently released by the Israeli army, reported that Israeli soldiers raided the homes of Gazans, forced them to undress, and beat them with machine guns and electrical cables.



Speaking to Euro-Med, 16-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Aslim described how Israeli forces raided their homes in the Shujaiya neighborhood after being trapped without water and food for a week, and forced them to stand together naked during the raid.



Aslim stated that they were handcuffed and beaten. Aslim also added that he still does not know the fate of his mother and sisters who were kidnapped by Israeli forces.

Euro-Med also included in its statement the testimonies regarding the raids by Israeli special forces on refugee centers in northern Gaza that host thousands of displaced Palestinians.



Witnesses reported that young men were executed at close range during these raids.

Muhammad Abu Mustafa said that three Palestinians, one of them from his own family, were shot and killed by Israeli snipers while helping a neighbour in the Shujaiya neighbourhood.



Displaced Palestinians in the Halifa bin Zayed School, controlled by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Beit Lahia region, reported similar attacks on December 9th.



While Israeli forces detained dozens of men and children in the school, those detained were forced to undress, tied hands, taken elsewhere for interrogation, and subjected to torture.



According to a young Gazan who preferred to remain anonymous, he and his fellow detainees were instructed to remove their clothing, had their hands and eyes bound, and were then transported by Israeli troops to the seaside. They were subsequently restrained with chains and abandoned there for a total of 19 hours. The individual also mentioned that they endured verbal abuse and physical violence, resulting in their inability to access water for an extended period of time.





