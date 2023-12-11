At least 17 injured in train collision in northern Italy

At least 17 people were injured in a railway crash in northern Italy at the weekend, local media reported on Monday.

A high-speed train and a regional train collided on Sunday on the railway connecting Bologna and Rimini between the regions of Faenza and Forli, the firefighting department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that at least 17 people were slightly injured in the crash.

The Italian railway company said that traffic on the line was halted due to the accident.