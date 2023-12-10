American political activist Cornel West slams US over veto on Gaza cease-fire

American activist and academic Cornel West on Sunday slammed the US for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

"The US veto at the UN to block a vote to end Israel's barbaric genocidal campaign in Gaza is an act of spiritual obscenity and moral bankruptcy," West, a 2024 presidential hopeful, said on X.

"We must fight to cast a light on the precious Palestinian children, and innocent women and men being slaughtered by Israeli forces enabled by the US government!"

Israel, in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas, launched air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave, killing thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians, and forced some 1.9 million people to flee their homes. Gazans also face severe shortages of food, water and other basic goods as only a trickle of aid is allowed in.

West urged the international community to ensure an immediate cease-fire, end of the siege and end of the "vicious" Israeli occupation.

The US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on Friday that demanded an immediate cease-fire to halt the ongoing bloodshed.

The text, which was co-sponsored by nearly 100 UN member states, received the support of 13 Security Council members. The UK, also a permanent council member with veto power, abstained.

Israel has pressed ahead with its offensive after the US blocked the international push for a truce, and approved more munitions to its ally.