UK 'complicit in the horror' after failing to vote for cease-fire in Gaza: Save the Children

UK-based charity Save the Children criticized the British government on Friday for failing to vote for a cease-fire in Gaza at the UN Security Council, accusing it of complicity in what Gazan children will face.

In a post on X, it said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government chose to "turn their backs" on the children of Gaza yet again.

"By failing to vote for a #CeasefireNOW at the UN Security Council, the UK is complicit in the horror that children will endure in the coming hours, days, and weeks," it said.

The UK abstained while the U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on Friday that demanded an immediate cease-fire to halt the ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.