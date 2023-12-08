Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades hits 19 Israeli military vehicles across Gaza

Hamas' armed wing said on Friday that its fighters had targeted a total of 19 Israeli military vehicles across the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said in separate statements on Telegram that they targeted nine Israeli military vehicles in the Shejaiya neighborhood, the eastern Gaza City, with anti-tank shells and other explosive devices.

In an earlier statement, the Al-Qassam fighters targeted three Israeli military vehicles with its locally produced propelled grenades in the eastern Khan Younis city, and also attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel bomb.

It added that it targeted an Israeli military jeep in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the northern Gaza City, with a tandem propelled grenade, and other six military vehicles with its locally produced propelled grenades.

The Israeli army earlier said two soldiers were killed in battles in Gaza, bringing the army's toll death toll since Oct. 7 to 420.

According to an Anadolu reporter, 20 Israeli army personnel were killed in Gaza in the past 72 hours.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.