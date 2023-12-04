Palestinian telecom firm reports complete blackout of service in Gaza City

Palestinian telecommunication company Jawwal reported a complete blackout in Gaza City and north of the territory on Monday amid Israeli airstrikes on the enclave.

The company said the phone and internet services were interrupted "as a result of damage caused to key elements of the network because of the ongoing aggression."

Communication services are working partially in central and southern Gaza Strip, the company added in a statement.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.