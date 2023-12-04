Israeli army opens fire on 2 ambulances in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army opened fire on two ambulances in the blockaded Gaza Strip late Sunday, wounding three people.

The incident occurred in the Faluja area in northern Gaza, the Palestine Red Crescent said in a statement.

Two paramedics from the Palestine Red Crescent and a third person were wounded.

The Israeli army also bombed a house in the Gaza Strip on Sunday belonging to a Jordanian family, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

One Jordanian citizen was killed while another one was seriously wounded in the attack, said the ministry.

The wounded person was transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, it added.

Jordanian authorities previously announced the evacuation of 507 out of 741 of their citizens from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 509 Palestinians have been killed and 1,316 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 15,523 since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave announced Sunday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to 41,316.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.







