Israeli army launches ground operation in southern Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, as battles between Israel and Hamas continue on December 3, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army confirmed Sunday that it has launched a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Armed forces in the area have already begun moving and attacking targets affiliated with the (Palestinian) Hamas movement," said Israeli army radio.

It said the army would expand its deployment in the area and intensify the ground operation.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that Israeli vehicles penetrated the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday evening, originating from the eastern border area in the Qarara region northeast of Khan Yunis towards Salah al-Din Street."

"Israeli occupation vehicles are positioned near the Al-Matahin intersection amid intense aerial coverage from warplanes and the firing of shells from tanks and artillery, as well as reconnaissance aircraft," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army called on residents of several neighborhoods in Khan Yunis to evacuate their homes in preparation for heavy bombardment.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 509 Palestinians have been killed and 1,316 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 15,523 since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave announced Sunday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to 41,316.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

















