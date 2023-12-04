ERDOĞAN: ISRAEL IS NOT ONLY A MURDERER BUT ALSO A THIEF | UNS CORRUPT STRUCTURE NEEDS TO CHANGE

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

"Those trying to ignore deaths inbeing silent, even to legitimize it under the pretext of, no longer have any words for humanity," Turkish Presidentstressed in his comments on Monday. Erdoğan also added: "is not only a murderer but also a thief.""There is athat acts with the will of a few countries. UN's corrupt structure needs to change," Erdoğan pointed out.President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the Opening Program of the 39th Session of theof the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).Erdoğan laid out these statements in the televised address:"I wish that the 39th Session of the Permanent Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of thebrings blessings for our countries, the Islamic world, and all of humanity. I pray to God to bless our meeting, facilitate the resolution of issues for the ummah and all of humanity. I thank all my brothers who will contribute to our meeting with their valuable ideas, criticisms, and proposals, as well as all our guests.I extend my greetings and love to my brothers and sisters around the world through you. Especially, despite the immoral attacks by Israel since October 7, I sincerely greet my brothers and sisters inwho have stood up for their homelands. I send my love to all my brothers who are struggling to live ain different corners of the world. I am delighted to welcome you once again to our country. Welcome to Türkiye and Istanbul.This year, asand the Turkish nation, we are commemorating the centenary of the founding of our republic. The, the last link in the chain of states we established in our geography, has completed a century with glory, honor, and success. With the permission of Allah, we will not stop this blessed march from the past to the future without crowning it with the. In these days of great atrocities in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in, the cooperation we will exhibit becomes even more crucial. Israel's massacres, which started on October 7, accelerated again after a hiatus of 6 days due to prisoner exchanges, as of December 1. In the Israeli attacks targeting civilians and civilian settlements, more than 16,000 martyrs and over 36,000 wounded were reported. I pray for mercy for our martyrs and swift recovery for our injured brothers.Two out of every three people martyred inare children, babies, and women. The number of Gazans from whom no news can be obtained has exceeded 6,500. Among the victims of Israeli oppression are also 73 journalists and over 100officials. It is such a situation that the, established to protect global security and peace, cannot even protect its own employees from Israel's barbarism. The helplessness of the forces advocating for human rights and freedoms from Europe to America is even more alarming. These countries are providing unconditional support tofor more child killings, hitting hospitals, schools, and homes, and shedding more innocent blood.International media organizations cannot utter a single sentence for their slain colleagues in. They cannot bring a single criticism against Israel. Weren't they the ones who lectured us all for years on democracy and the rule of law every time they spoke? Those who used to stir up outrage when a Muslim becomes the perpetrator are now deaf and blind to the massacres shamelessly displayed by. Those physically killed in Israeli attacks may be. However, anyone supporting or remaining silent in the face of this oppression, aligning themselves with Israel, has shattered all the grand ideologies, declarations, manifestos, and principles proudly presented to us.Those who try to quietly overlook the deaths of so many innocents, even attempting to legitimize it with the excuse of, have no words left to say to humanity. Despite knowing thebehind them, we watch with hope the collapse of the entire design of the 20th century that we look at with sincerity, hoping it could serve the common interest of humanity. Despite all our cities, we cannot help but say 'what a shame.' Because, like the closing of every era and theof a new one, the coming years will be very painful, troubled, bloody, and filled with risks.

Gaza has functioned as a litmus test for the global system. What we have witnessed since the beginning of the war on October 7 has revealed the true faces of many structures, from international organizations to human rights NGOs, from Western democracies to global corporations. The United Nations failed institutionally in the Gaza ordeal. Unfortunately, the sincere efforts of Secretary-General Mr. Guterres were undermined by Security Council members themselves. The resolution adopted with 121 yes votes at the United Nations General Assembly was a valuable step in representing the conscience of humanity. However, due to the current structure of the United Nations, this resolution remained ineffective. It could not have a significant impact on stopping the bloodshed. Unfortunately, the will of 161 countries was ignored with 40 abstentions. This alone is sufficient to show how we, as a 2 billion Muslim community, are trapped in a straitjacket.







On one side, there are 121 countries calling for an end to the war and no more bloodshed. On the other side, there are 3-5 countries giving a blank check to Israel's attacks. There is a global mechanism that only acts when these 3-5 countries say enough. Such a structure cannot bring peace, stop conflicts, or offer hope to humanity. The distorted structure of the United Nations Security Council, which we have expressed for years as 'the world is bigger than 5,' must be changed urgently as it is unjust and ineffective in resolving crises. None of us is obliged to accept this system. None of us can say this is how it has been and will continue. We must now voice our objections more loudly. As Muslims, we say a more just world is possible. In pursuing this ideal, it is our responsibility not only to our citizens but also to future generations. Of course, while doing this, we will not stand idly by; we will try to make the most of our resources.





International media organizations cannot utter a single sentence for their slain colleagues in Gaza. They cannot bring a single criticism against Israel. Weren't they the ones who lectured us all for years on democracy and the rule of law every time they spoke? Those who used to stir up outrage when a Muslim becomes the perpetrator are now deaf and blind to the massacres shamelessly displayed by Israel. Those physically killed in Israeli attacks may be Palestinians. However, anyone supporting or remaining silent in the face of this oppression, aligning themselves with Israel, has shattered all the grand ideologies, declarations, manifestos, and principles proudly presented to us.







The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, whose purpose is to defend the Palestinian cause, offers us an important platform for conducting the struggle with a single voice and body. Along with the Arab League, we demonstrated our stance on the Palestinian issue as the Islamic world through the extraordinary joint summit held in Riyadh. Decisions taken at the summit, including the definition of occupying settlers as terrorists for the first time, were truly milestone decisions. In addition to Israel's brutality, its theft is increasingly being discussed internationally. The contact group of foreign ministers formed within the summit held meetings in various countries. These meetings will continue until the bloodshed stops in Gaza.



We also need to take other steps. We must definitely consider holding Israeli leaders accountable for the war crimes they have committed at the United Nations Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court. Similarly, we will not allow the issue of Israel acknowledging the existence of nuclear weapons to be forgotten. Does Israel have an atomic bomb? Yes, but if you ask them, they say no. We know very well what it is. Currently, the butcher of Gaza, Netanyahu, will be judged just like Milosevic, beyond being a war criminal.





We should start preparations for the reconstruction of Gaza now. We must also take a clear stance against Israel's policies of depopulating Gaza. I want to remind Israeli officials, who pursue different ambitions, of one fact once again. Gaza is Palestinian land, Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, and it will remain so forever. As the Islamic world, it is our duty not to leave even an inch of Gaza's land to the occupier Israel. We must do this not only for our Gazan and Palestinian brothers and sisters but also for our own security and territorial integrity. We know very well that those who occupy Gaza today will someday cast their eyes on other places. Indeed, they no longer feel the need to hide their intentions. Netanyahu, the butcher of Gaza, publicly revealed in front of cameras that the issue is not just about Gaza or Ramallah; they are pursuing expansionist goals.





Defending Gaza and Palestine means defending Mecca, Medina, Istanbul, Damascus, Beirut, Baghdad, and other Islamic cities along with Jerusalem. If we wait for the fire, pain, and cries to reach our home, God forbid, that fire will eventually come to our home one day. Acting with the awareness and sensitivity of being a large family with 2 billion members from Asia to Africa, from America to Europe, no one can threaten us, and no one can wag their finger at us. Increasing our solidarity with the Palestinian people has become even more critical, especially in these difficult times for our brothers and sisters. As Türkiye, in addition to our efforts in the international arena, we are trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.





In cooperation with our Egyptian brothers, we have sent 12 aircraft loads of materials and 2 civilian aid ships to El Arish so far. We ensured the transfer of the wounded, especially cancer patients and children, to Türkiye. We also personally visited these patients. We shared their pain on behalf of our country and our people. The One Heart meeting organized with the participation of the spouses of state and government leaders and special representatives from many countries, under the auspices of my wife, was also meaningful in showing our country's stance.



Hopefully, we will continue our efforts in various ways. With the recent events, it has been once again understood how crucial it is for an independent, sovereign, and geographically integral Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem to emerge within the 1967 borders. The path to peace in our region passes through the establishment of a Palestinian state. In this context, we are ready to undertake any responsibility, including guarantorship, together with other countries, for the establishment and assurance of peace."





