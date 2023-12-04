ERDOĞAN: ISRAEL IS NOT ONLY A MURDERER BUT ALSO A THIEF | UNS CORRUPT STRUCTURE NEEDS TO CHANGE

Gaza has functioned as a litmus test for the global system. What we have witnessed since the beginning of the war on October 7 has revealed the true faces of many structures, from international organizations to human rights NGOs, from Western democracies to global corporations. The United Nations failed institutionally in the Gaza ordeal. Unfortunately, the sincere efforts of Secretary-General Mr. Guterres were undermined by Security Council members themselves. The resolution adopted with 121 yes votes at the United Nations General Assembly was a valuable step in representing the conscience of humanity. However, due to the current structure of the United Nations, this resolution remained ineffective. It could not have a significant impact on stopping the bloodshed. Unfortunately, the will of 161 countries was ignored with 40 abstentions. This alone is sufficient to show how we, as a 2 billion Muslim community, are trapped in a straitjacket.
On one side, there are 121 countries calling for an end to the war and no more bloodshed. On the other side, there are 3-5 countries giving a blank check to Israel's attacks. There is a global mechanism that only acts when these 3-5 countries say enough. Such a structure cannot bring peace, stop conflicts, or offer hope to humanity. The distorted structure of the United Nations Security Council, which we have expressed for years as 'the world is bigger than 5,' must be changed urgently as it is unjust and ineffective in resolving crises. None of us is obliged to accept this system. None of us can say this is how it has been and will continue. We must now voice our objections more loudly. As Muslims, we say a more just world is possible. In pursuing this ideal, it is our responsibility not only to our citizens but also to future generations. Of course, while doing this, we will not stand idly by; we will try to make the most of our resources.
International media organizations cannot utter a single sentence for their slain colleagues in Gaza. They cannot bring a single criticism against Israel. Weren't they the ones who lectured us all for years on democracy and the rule of law every time they spoke? Those who used to stir up outrage when a Muslim becomes the perpetrator are now deaf and blind to the massacres shamelessly displayed by Israel. Those physically killed in Israeli attacks may be Palestinians. However, anyone supporting or remaining silent in the face of this oppression, aligning themselves with Israel, has shattered all the grand ideologies, declarations, manifestos, and principles proudly presented to us.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, whose purpose is to defend the Palestinian cause, offers us an important platform for conducting the struggle with a single voice and body. Along with the Arab League, we demonstrated our stance on the Palestinian issue as the Islamic world through the extraordinary joint summit held in Riyadh. Decisions taken at the summit, including the definition of occupying settlers as terrorists for the first time, were truly milestone decisions. In addition to Israel's brutality, its theft is increasingly being discussed internationally. The contact group of foreign ministers formed within the summit held meetings in various countries. These meetings will continue until the bloodshed stops in Gaza.
We also need to take other steps. We must definitely consider holding Israeli leaders accountable for the war crimes they have committed at the United Nations Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court. Similarly, we will not allow the issue of Israel acknowledging the existence of nuclear weapons to be forgotten. Does Israel have an atomic bomb? Yes, but if you ask them, they say no. We know very well what it is. Currently, the butcher of Gaza, Netanyahu, will be judged just like Milosevic, beyond being a war criminal.
We should start preparations for the reconstruction of Gaza now. We must also take a clear stance against Israel's policies of depopulating Gaza. I want to remind Israeli officials, who pursue different ambitions, of one fact once again. Gaza is Palestinian land, Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, and it will remain so forever. As the Islamic world, it is our duty not to leave even an inch of Gaza's land to the occupier Israel. We must do this not only for our Gazan and Palestinian brothers and sisters but also for our own security and territorial integrity. We know very well that those who occupy Gaza today will someday cast their eyes on other places. Indeed, they no longer feel the need to hide their intentions. Netanyahu, the butcher of Gaza, publicly revealed in front of cameras that the issue is not just about Gaza or Ramallah; they are pursuing expansionist goals.
Defending Gaza and Palestine means defending Mecca, Medina, Istanbul, Damascus, Beirut, Baghdad, and other Islamic cities along with Jerusalem. If we wait for the fire, pain, and cries to reach our home, God forbid, that fire will eventually come to our home one day. Acting with the awareness and sensitivity of being a large family with 2 billion members from Asia to Africa, from America to Europe, no one can threaten us, and no one can wag their finger at us. Increasing our solidarity with the Palestinian people has become even more critical, especially in these difficult times for our brothers and sisters. As Türkiye, in addition to our efforts in the international arena, we are trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.
In cooperation with our Egyptian brothers, we have sent 12 aircraft loads of materials and 2 civilian aid ships to El Arish so far. We ensured the transfer of the wounded, especially cancer patients and children, to Türkiye. We also personally visited these patients. We shared their pain on behalf of our country and our people. The One Heart meeting organized with the participation of the spouses of state and government leaders and special representatives from many countries, under the auspices of my wife, was also meaningful in showing our country's stance.
Hopefully, we will continue our efforts in various ways. With the recent events, it has been once again understood how crucial it is for an independent, sovereign, and geographically integral Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem to emerge within the 1967 borders. The path to peace in our region passes through the establishment of a Palestinian state. In this context, we are ready to undertake any responsibility, including guarantorship, together with other countries, for the establishment and assurance of peace."