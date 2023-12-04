Doctors Without Borders calls for pressuring Israel to stop attacks on Gaza

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Monday called for pressuring Israel to stop attacks on the people of Gaza.

"It #MustStopNow! We are asking governments around the world to pressure Israel to stop the attacks on people in #Gaza and end the siege," the French-based humanitarian organization wrote on X.

The organization also shared an "open letter" in a video format, showing the aftermath of the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

"We are witnessing the fundamental principle of humanity being openly disgraced," MSF said, adding that Israel's "all-out assault" is not being waged just on Hamas.

"It is being waged on all of Gaza and its people at any cost," it added.

"Even wars have rules. But Israel is clearly trading them in for its own military doctrine based on disproportionality. Northern Gaza is being erased from the map," the MSF stressed.

"Thus far, world leaders have been either complicit by funding or providing Israel with weapons or have made no efforts other than empty words," the organization said, and called for stopping the "indiscriminate and relentless attacks," "forcible displacements," and "assaults on hospitals and medical staff."

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip last Friday after declaring an end to a weeklong humanitarian pause.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7 is nearly 15,900, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said Monday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to more than 42,000.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.