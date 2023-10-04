Fanatic Jews spat in front of the church in East Jerusalem

Thousands of Jews came to the Old City of East Jerusalem from the morning hours with plants wrapped on wooden sticks, special for Sukkot.

In the images shared on social media, some fanatic Jews were seen spitting on the ground in front of the Church of the Flagellation, where it is believed that Jesus Christ was punished, which is the second stop of the sacred Passion Road (Via Dolorasa) for Christianity in the Old City area.

According to the written statement made by the Israeli police spokesperson, a total of 5 people, one of whom was a child, were detained for spitting on the ground in front of Christians and their holy places for harassment purposes.

It was stated that Israel Police Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman, on the subject, "instructed the establishment of a special investigation team to combat harassment, insults and other hate crimes against Christians, the increase of civilian and uniformed personnel, and the mobilization of technological facilities." It was also stated that the necessary administrative changes will be worked on to impose fines on those who commit these actions.

There has been an increase in attacks by Jewish settlers on Christians, clergy and holy places in occupied East Jerusalem in recent years. Christian institutions and clergy accuse Israeli authorities of leaving attacks by Jewish settlers with impunity.







