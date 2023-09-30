25 police officers injured by rioters at Azerbaijani Embassy in Beirut

The Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) said Friday that 25 police officers were injured in riots caused by Lebanese of Armenian origin who tried to attack the Azerbaijani Embassy in Beirut.

ISF said it respects freedom of expression but conditioned that it does not affect the freedom of others or damage public and private properties.

It noted its mandate under the law to safeguard diplomatic missions and residents to honor the law and to act responsibly.

About 1,500 Lebanese- of Armenian origin fought security forces as they tried to attack the Azerbaijani Embassy in Beirut on Thursday

Rioters, who were protesting developments in the Azerbaijani Karabakh region, threw rocks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police and the Azerbaijani Embassy, according to Anadolu.

In the wake of provocations by Armenian forces in the Karabakh region, Azerbaijan launched "counter-terrorism activities" in the region Sept. 19 to uphold a 2020 trilateral peace agreement with Russia and Armenia.

