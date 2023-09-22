Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Jenin

A Palestinian was killed by the Israeli forces near Jenin city, northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the Palestinian was killed by live bullets in the town of Kafr Dan.

This came as Israeli forces raided several homes in the town, triggering clashes with Palestinians, witnesses told Anadolu.

The Palestinian killed in the clashes has been identified as Abdullah Abu Hasan.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 35 Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, the highest Israeli toll since 2005.







