3 Palestinians hurt by Israeli fire near Gaza border

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near a security fence in eastern Gaza to mark Israel's pullout from the seaside territory in 2005.

Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd, eyewitnesses said.

Israel pulled out its forces from the Gaza Strip on Sept. 22, 2005 as part of a disengagement plan by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Home to nearly 2.3 million Palestinians, Gaza has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the enclave.