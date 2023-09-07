Ankara praises Arab residents in Deir ez-Zor for defending their land against YPG/PKK

Ankara closely monitors the clashes occurring between Arab tribes in northern Syria's Deir ez-Zor region and the YPG-PKK terrorist organization.



The Ministry of National Defense issued a statement concerning these conflicts, asserting that they are a response from the local population defending their lands against the attempted establishment of PKK/YPG terrorist organization control.



Furthermore, the ministry sources criticized the United States' YPG policy, stating, "We have consistently voiced our concerns about the flawed approach of supporting another terrorist group, PKK/YPG, under the guise of combating Daesh [ISIS]. Recent events serve as a clear validation of our reservations."



Addressing the escalating tension in Kirkuk, these sources emphasized the importance of avoiding activities that could disrupt Kirkuk's stability to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.



The Ministry also provided updates on ongoing counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq and Syria. Over the past week, 39 terrorists have been neutralized in these areas, bringing the total to 1,185 terrorists neutralized since the beginning of the year.

Additionally, the security sources reported an increase in attacks targeting Turkish Armed Forces units in northern Syria.















