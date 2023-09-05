UN chief condemns violence in Syria amid ongoing fighting

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned violence in Syria on Tuesday amid ongoing fighting between Arab tribes and PKK/YPG terrorists.

Guterres is concerned about the escalation of hostilities in northeast Syria, said UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Recent clashes in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor killed and injured dozens of civilians and caused damage to critical civilian infrastructure.

At least 54 civilians have been killed, including four children, in addition to damage to two hospitals and three water treatment facilities, according to the UN.

Guterres urged all parties to respect their obligations under international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He urged all to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further regional escalation.

Haq said at least 500 families have been displaced because of hostilities across Idlib and northern Aleppo.

YPG/PKK terrorists mobilized forces late Monday in an attempt to recapture the villages of Shuhail and Ziban from Arab tribes.

Arab tribes have managed to liberate 33 villages from YPG/PKK terrorists in Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces and the Manbij district of Aleppo since last week.