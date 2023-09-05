Israeli army withdraws from Nour Shams refugee camp in West Bank

The Israeli army withdrew on Tuesday from the Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, after an operation that lasted for three hours.

The Israeli military operation resulted in the death of one Palestinian and the serious injury of another, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The army withdrew completely from the camp after carrying out the military operation, eyewitnesses added

A medical source at Tulkarm Governmental Hospital also reported to Anadolu that "a Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli army in Nour Shams camp, while another was seriously wounded."

The Israeli army stormed the Nour Shams refugee camp on Tuesday where clashes broke out with armed Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

The military bulldozers started to level the streets, and destroyed Palestinian vehicles during the operation.

The Directorate of Education in Tulkarm announced, in a statement, the suspension of school on Tuesday.

Israeli forces occasionally conduct brief military operations in the Nour Shams camp near Tulkarm city, saying that they are pursuing "wanted" individuals.







