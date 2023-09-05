News Middle East Erdoğan on Kirkuk issue: Türkiye will not allow regional peace to be disturbed

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a statement to journalists during his return from Russia, discussed the situation in Kirkuk, stating, "With regard to the Kirkuk issue, both my Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and our intelligence units are following the issue closely. There's a calm atmosphere."

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published September 05,2023

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed reporters on his return from Russia, discussing the situation in Kirkuk.



Erdoğan underlined, "With regard to the Kirkuk issue, both my Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and our intelligence units are following the issue closely, and there's a calm atmosphere."



Erdoğan added that the importance of maintaining peace and avoiding activities that could disrupt Kirkuk's structure, highlighting that any action harming Kirkuk's structure equates to damaging Iraq's integrity.



Erdoğan stressed in his comments that Kirkuk, a homeland for Turkmen people, has been a region where diverse cultures coexist peacefully for centuries, and Türkiye is committed to preserving regional peace and integrity.





