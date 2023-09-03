Syrian army attack kills baby, injures 4 civilians in Idlib

At least one baby was killed and four civilians wounded in an attack by Syrian army forces in a village in eastern Idlib, civilian defense sources said Saturday.

The army, stationed in the Saraqib district of Idlib, and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups, launched an attack on Sarmin village in eastern Idlib with surface-to-surface weapons.

Türkiye and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.















