Israel to build new fence along border with Jordan

Israel will build a new fence along its borders with Jordan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Netanyahu said the barrier will be built to stop infiltration from Jordan as Israel did on its southern border with Egypt.

"Now we will build a fence on our eastern border (Jordan) and ensure that there will be no infiltration from there either. We will protect our borders - we will protect our country!" Netanyahu said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In recent months, Israel at several times claimed to have thwarted smuggling attempts of Iranian weapons into Israel from Jordan.

In July, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed the Knesset (Israel's parliament) of building a new fence to prevent smuggling of weapons into the West Bank.