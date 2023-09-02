U.S. strikes Iran-backed groups in Syria, site of fighting between PKK/YPG, Arab tribes

U.S. jets carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, which is the scene of a clashes between Arab tribes and the terrorist group PKK/YPG, according to local sources.

Sources told Anadolu, on condition of anonymity, that Iran-backed groups gathered in the area, which stretches from Abu Kamal in the east of Deir Ezzor to the Euphrates River.

U.S. warplanes targeted two military vehicles, according to observations by the Syrian regime opposition.

There were dead and wounded in the vehicles and ammunition in the vehicles exploded, the sources added.

Iran and Iranian-backed terrorist groups are known to be present in the Abu Kamal, Muhsan and al-Mayadeen districts in the east of Deir ez-Zor.

Central and Western Deir ez-Zor province fell into the hands of the Assad regime after the withdrawal of the Daesh/ISIS terror group in November 2017, with the help of Iranian-backed groups and Russia.

The strike came after at least six people were killed and eight injured Friday in Syria in a rocket attack by the PKK/YPG terror group.

The terrorists, who continue to occupy northern parts of Manbij district, attacked a village in Jarablus, leading to the casualties.

In response, Arab tribes used heavy weapons to target PKK/YPG positions.